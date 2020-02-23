40 F
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Rumor: Red Wings Steve Yzerman to make deal with Oilers Ken Holland?

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to a rumor floating around, the Edmonton Oilers are interested in trading for Mike Green of the Detroit Red Wings.

At this point this is pure rumor but it is interesting that the Red Wings decides at the last minute that Green would not play on Sunday night against the Calgary Flames as a precaution.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. EST. Could Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman be close to making a deal with Oilers GM Ken Holland?

We will know soon enough!

