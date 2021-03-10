Rumor says Detroit Lions are expected to have interest in big-time pass rusher

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to rushing the passer, the Detroit Lions have problems and they have had those problems for a very long time.

If they want to make any noise in the NFC North, the Lions are going to have to upgrade their pass rush and according to a rumor, they are expected to have interested in New Orleans Saints DE Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson, who is just 26, finally got his chance as a full-time starter in 2020 and he racked up 13.5 sacks in 15 games. The 13.5 sacks tied him for No. 2 in the NFL with the great Aaron Donald.

Hendrickson obviously had a connection to Lions head coach Dan Campbell as they spent time together with the Saints.

Nation, would you like this signing or will it be too costly for a team that is clearly rebuilding?