Rumor says Oklahoma, Texas could be on verge of heading to new conference

According to a report (rumor) from the Houston Chronicle, a major shakeup in college Athletics could be on the verge of going down.

Houston Chronicle writer Brent Zwerneman is reporting that both Oklahoma and Texas could be heading to the SEC and that the move could be announced within the next couple of weeks.

From CBS Sports:

Texas and Oklahomahave reportedly “reached out” to the SEC about joining the league should the two Big 12 powerhouses choose to leave their home conference, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Citing “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation,” the Chronicle reportsthat the SEC could announce the additions of the Longhorns and Sooners “within a couple of weeks.”

Texas and Oklahoma released similar statements refusing the acknowledge the report.

“Speculation swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation,” said the Longhorns.

“The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor,” said the Sooners.

This would certainly be a shocking development but I would be extremely surprised if there was any truth to this report/rumor at all.