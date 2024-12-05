Rumor: Steve Yzerman Is ‘Exploring’ Changes For Detroit Red Wings

As the Detroit Red Wings continue to struggle through the 2024 season, rumors are swirling that general manager Steve Yzerman is exploring significant changes within the organization. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Yzerman is not satisfied with the current trajectory and is considering several options to shake things up.

Pagnotta recently discussed the situation on air, noting that head coach Derek Lalonde’s future is under serious speculation, especially with him being in the final year of his contract. “The talk of a potential coaching change seems a lot more relevant now in Detroit than it is with other teams,” said Pagnotta. “Is it time for a coaching change, or will they promote associate coach Bob Boughner into an interim position? Names like Joel Quenneville and Jay Woodcroft have also been mentioned as potential replacements.”

While the Red Wings are not in the position they had hoped for this season, Pagnotta also mentioned that Yzerman is looking for ways to improve the roster. “Yzerman is exploring some changes, talking to people around the league,” he added. “The team is looking to make a talent-for-talent swap, possibly involving expiring contracts like Jeff Petry and Patrick Kane. But core players like Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond are off the table.”

The #NYR keep exploring, the #LGRW are weighing their options and the #LeafsForever are evaluating their roster. Me and @KatePettersen_ dish out “The Latest” presented by @CCMHockey on all this and more. pic.twitter.com/08cRD5mFQ1 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 3, 2024

Despite having a lot of players under contract, Yzerman faces challenges in creating the financial flexibility needed to make impactful moves. It appears that the Red Wings GM will have to get creative in order to reshape the roster and turn the team’s fortunes around.

With plenty of trade speculation and a possible coaching change on the horizon, the next few weeks could be pivotal for Detroit as they look to find success in an increasingly competitive NHL.