Rumor suggests 8 big time programs have contacted MSU transfer Rocket Watts

According to a rumor from @TiptonEdits on Twitter, it sounds like Rocket Watts, who recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, is going to have quite a few options for the 2021-22 season.

The rumor suggests eight big-time programs have already contacted the former Michigan State guard about transferring to their school.

Those schools include LSU, Louisville, Florida, Florida State, Xavier, Baylor, UConn, and Maryland.

Nation, which of these schools would be the best for Watts?

