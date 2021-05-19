Rumor suggests Dan Campbell was not Detroit Lions first choice as other coach turned down mega-offer

Sharing is caring!

According to a rumor from NFL analyst Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Dan Campbell was not the Detroit Lions‘ first choice as head coach as Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell turned down a mega-contract offer from the Lions.

From 247Sports:

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell received NFL interest in the offseason, and evidently turned down a potential mega deal. According to CBS Sports national college football writer Dennis Dodd, Campbell declined a proposed eight-year, $68.5 million contract offer from the Detroit Lions.

“Interesting note for Matt Campbell,” Dodd said Wednesday in an appearance on CBS Sports HQ while discussing CBS Sports’ top 25 Power Five college football coaches entering the 2021 season. “In the offseason, he turned down an eight-year, $68.5 million offer from the Lions — apparently, with full control, I haven’t confirmed that — to stay at Iowa State.

“Now if I’m Matt Campbell’s wife, I’m having some questions. But he sees his upward arch better at Iowa State than, look, the Lions that are annually at disarray. But look — I would take that money and take my chances at disarray for over the next eight years than Iowa State. But if you want to talk about loyalty, he’s the ultimate loyal guy.”

Nation, are you buying this? Would you rather have Matt Campbell or Dan Campbell?