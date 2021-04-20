Rumor suggests Denver Broncos will get QB by making draft-day trade with Carolina Panthers

Sharing is caring!

In 2020, Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

As we speak, the Broncos will go into the 2021 season with Lock as their starter once again, unless they are able to make a move to upgrade the position.

Well, according to a rumor floating around, the Broncos are likely to make a draft-day trade with the Carolina Panthers that would send QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos, where he would almost certainly unseat Lock as the starter.

Though I believe Bridgewater is more of a backup than a starter, he would absolutely be an upgrade over Drew Lock.