Rumor suggests Deshaun Watson has narrowed trade list to 2 teams

The Houston Texans may continue to insist that Deshaun Watson will be their starting quarterback in 2021, but according to reports, Watson wants nothing to do with the Texans.
According to a rumor from Michael Lombardi, Watson has narrowed his wish list down to two teams, the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.
Where do you think will be the best fit for Watson?
