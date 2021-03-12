Rumor suggests Detroit Lions are expected to have interest in WR Corey Davis

Sharing is caring!

Pending free agent wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. may not be back in the Motor City next season under new head coach Dan Campbell. His future along with Kenny Golladay‘s remains up in the air.

Could the Lions already have eyes on a potential replacement?

Per NFL rumors, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis is expected to draw interest from Detroit:

A former Western Michigan Bronco, Davis was drafted fifth overall by the Titans in 2017, and has racked up 11 career touchdowns with 2,851 yards.