Rumor suggests Detroit Lions are expected to show interest in RB Carlos Hyde

With Adrian Peterson almost certainly landing with a new team in 2021, it is no mystery that the Detroit Lions will be looking for a partner in crime to pair up with D’Andre Swift.
Could that running back be veteran Carlos Hyde?
According to a rumor floating around, the Lions are expected to have interest in Hyde, who is coming off a season where he rushed for just 356 yards in 10 games (1 start) with the Seattle Seahawks.
Nation, would you like to see the 30-year-old Hyde added to the mix in Detroit?
