Rumor suggests Detroit Lions are interested in former Pro Bowl cornerback

When it comes to the cornerback position, the Detroit Lions could use some help. As it stands, the Lions will likely start Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye but after that, there is not much to call home about.

That is why the Lions will likely add another cornerback in free agency or via the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to a rumor from NFL Rumors, who has been spot on with many of their “rumors” this offseason, the Lions could have some interest in former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye.

We heard rumors around Bouye with Lions — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 25, 2021

Bouye, who is 29, was a Pro Bowl CB just four seasons ago (2017) but he has declined greatly since then.

If the Lions do sign Bouye, it would be more as a reclamation project than anything else with the hopes that he can provide some depth behind the Lions’ starters.