Rumor suggests Detroit Lions are ‘very interested’ in adding former Pro Bowl QB

Sharing is caring!

We are two weeks away from the 2021 NFL free agency period beginning and though our Detroit Lions are not expected to make many (if any) big splashes, they certainly will be making some bargain signings to help fill their roster.

Barring something crazy happening, we know that Jared Goff will be the Lions starting QB in 2021, but who will back him up?

Well, according to NFL Rumors (we stress rumors, though they are right quite often), the Lions are “very interested” in adding former Pro Bowl QB Tyrod Taylor to their QB room.

Nation, should the Lions consider signing Taylor if the price is right?