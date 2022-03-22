Rumor suggests Detroit Lions as dark horse candidate to land Baker Mayfield

As it stands, the Detroit Lions will be rolling with Jared Goff as their starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

But could the Lions replace Goff by trading for former No. 1 overall draft pick, Baker Mayfield?

Well, there are rumors floating around that the Lions have emerged as a dark horse candidate to trade the Cleveland Browns for Mayfield. Former Browns GM John Dorsey is now with the Lions, so there is a link.

With the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson and Mayfield demanding a trade, it is only a matter of time before he is sent packing. The only question is, where will he play in 2022 and beyond?

Nation, would you be interested in the Lions trading for Baker Mayfield?

The Detroit Lions have emerged as a dark horse candidate. Source tells us with former Browns, GM Dorsey, in the front office it is a possibility. #OnePride — NFL Rumors  (@nflrums) March 22, 2022