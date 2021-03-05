Rumor suggests Detroit Lions could be interested in 5-time Pro Bowler

We have been told over and over again by the local beat writers that the Detroit Lions will not make a big splash in free agency.

That may or may not be true but could Lions GM Brad Holmes acquire a 5-time Pro Bowl player via a trade?

According to a rumor floating around, the Lions could be interested in Los Angeles Chargers guard Trai Turner, who is reportedly being shopped around.

Turner, who is still just 27 years old, was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd Round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, he has made the Pro Bowl on five occasions (2015-2019).

Nation, would you like to see the Lions acquire Turner via a trade?

