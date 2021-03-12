Rumor suggests Detroit Lions could have interest in RB Tevin Coleman

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions and GM Brad Holmes have been busy this offseason with their new look coaching staff and roster.

And while they’ve already bid goodbye to a handful of players including Justin Coleman earlier yesterday, a rumor is suggesting they could be interested in the services of a running back.

Per NFL Rumors, the Lions are expected to show interest in the 49ers’ Tevin Coleman:

Coleman played collegiately at Indiana, where he was a unanimous All-American. Soon after, he was selected was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round with the 73rd overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Lions had previously met with him prior to the draft.

He would later sign a free-agent deal with San Francisco in 2019.

In 78 career NFL games, Coleman has amassed 78 touchdowns while picking up 2,937 yards.