Rumor suggests Detroit Lions will soon cut 3 defensive players

The 2021 league year will officially kick off on March 17 and it sounds like the Detroit Lions will be making some cuts prior to that date.

There has been plenty of speculation about the Lions making at least a handful of cuts with the intention of saving salary cap space and three of those players, according to some rumors (and opinions) floating around are CB Desmond Trufant, DT Danny Shelton, and LB Jamie Collins.

If the Lions were to cut those three players, they would save $12 million in cap space heading into free agency.

Nation, which of these players is most likely to get cut? Or, do you think all three will be sent packing in the next couple of weeks?

