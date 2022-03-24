Rumor suggests Hunter Dickinson may be leaning toward returning for third season at Michigan

There is no question about it that C Hunter Dickinson has been the best player for Michigan throughout the 2021-22 season.

That being said, most have assumed that Dickinson, who is a sophomore, will leave the Wolverines for the NBA when the current season comes to a conclusion.

Well, according to a consistent source, Dickinson is likely to come back to Ann Arbor for a third season, but no official decision has been made.

So far this season, Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, and for his efforts, he was named to the 2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Second Team.

As it stands, Dickinson, who has physical skills but is slower than scouts prefer, is considered to be a fringe NBA Draft caliber player and most mock drafts do not include him at this time.

With the NIL rules now in place in the NCAA, a player like Dickinson, who still has work to do on his game, has more incentive to remain in college for another year of seasoning because he knows he will be making some money while doing so.

Hunter Dickinson and the Wolverines are an 11 seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and they will take on No. 6 seed Colorado State on Thursday afternoon.

Nation, what do you think Dickinson should do?

*Originally published on 3/14/22