    Rumor suggests Jim Harbaugh is being lowballed by Michigan

    By W.G. Brady
    Following the 2021 season, a campaign that saw Jim Harbaugh lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings. According to reports, the Vikings never made an offer to Harbaugh, and Harbaugh told Wolverines AD Warde Manuel, and the media, that his flirtation with the NFL is over. Well, apparently, Harbaugh has had change of heart because he has reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos.

    Is Michigan lowballing Jim Harbaugh?

    According to a rumor from Bill Simonson from the “Huge Show,” the Wolverines have been lowballing Harbaugh.

    “There have been multiple low ball offers from Michigan to Harbaugh but not close to a deal. That and no love from Manuel is why he’s looking at NFL options. I’m also hearing there’s strong tension between Harbaugh/Manuel on money/assurances put in writing.”

    Nation, has Harbaugh coached his final game at Michigan?

    1. AD Warde Manuel needs to go!! I am not F****** joking we need to protest at the front gate at the Big House!! Enough is enough with this guy I’m so sick at this piece of s*** AD and he’s done practically nothing to move forward with NIL and he hasn’t done anything to aid Harbaugh in these talks about NIL leaving Jim sitting there at the podium answering questions by himself like any of this is Jim’s fault but I bet money Warde is probably p***** at Harbaugh because of him opening his mouth and getting the ball rolling for these kids to be paid and then after he got Nick Saban to jump on the bandwagon so this jump started by Jim Harbaugh for kids to get paid and Warde not being able to pad his pockets and play Golf all day long

