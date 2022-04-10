in U of M

Rumor suggests Juwan Howard has been floated candidate for Lakers job, Rajon Rondo could join him as assistant

updated

Just like we have grown accustomed to with Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh when it comes to offseason rumors of him leaving for the pros, the same has happened (and will continue to happen) with Wolverines basketball coach, Juwan Howard.

According to a rumor floating around on the internet, Howard has been floated as a candidate to replace Frank Vogel as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach for the 2022-23 season.

The rumor also suggests that if the Lakers can pry Howard from Michigan, Rajon Rondo could join him as an assistant coach.

Though Howard does not have direct ties to the Lakers, he never played for them during his time in the NBA, he did play a couple of seasons with LeBron James and we all know that James essentially runs the show in Los Angeles when it comes hiring/firing coaches.

All of that being said, I would be shocked if Howard left for any NBA team as he is very happy as the Wolverines’ head coach and he will have two of his sons playing for him next season.

