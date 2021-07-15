Rumor suggests Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in poaching top defender

Sharing is caring!

LeBron James and the Los Angeles came up well short of winning another NBA Championship and you can bet they are doing to do everything they can to make sure they are better prepared for the 2021-22 season.

According to a rumor floating around, the Lakers are interested in poaching the Milwaukee Bucks top defender, P.J. Tucker.

According to Bleacher Reports’ Jake Fischer, the Lakers could have interest in trying to sign Tucker during the offseason.

Fischer also noted that the Nets, Heat, Warriors, Nuggets, and Jazz could be in the mix to land Tucker.