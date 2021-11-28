Rumor suggests LSU has verbal agreement with their next head coach

According to a rumor floating around the good old internet, LSU has a verbal agreement from Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to become their next head coach. LSU’s offer will be between 12-13 million per season and though Oklahoma could match it, they have not yet shown interest in doing so.

The rumor goes on to speculate that a meeting could take place as early as Sunday, depending on the result of the Oklahoma/Oklahoma State game on Saturday night.

NOTE: Like the Mel Tucker contract rumors that surfaced a couple of weeks ago, this too is just a rumor at this point and there is not confirmation. As we know, the Tucker rumor ended up being true.

LSU’s offer will be between 12-13 mil per year, Oklahoma could match but have not shown interest in paying that much money. — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) November 28, 2021