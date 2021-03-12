Rumor suggests Michigan F Isaiah Livers is done for season

by

Sharing is caring!

Let me begin by saying this is purely a rumor that I (and all Michigan fans) pray is not true.

According to a rumor that is gaining steam, Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers fractured his foot during Friday’s win over Maryland and he will miss the remainder of the season.

The rumor apparently started on a UM message board.

Until an official reports comes from Michigan, we will continue to hope this rumor is false.

That being said, we do our best to keep you posted on anything we are hearing,

Stay tuned and cross your fingers.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.