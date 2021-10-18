Rumor suggests Shelley Meyer threatened the family of Urban Meyer’s mistress over third video, lurid texts

And so it continues.

According to Laying Up’s Todd Schuster, the Urban Meyer lapdance saga has taken another turn as sources of his have indicated that there is a third video that is even worse than the first two and that there are “lurid” texts between Urban as the woman he was getting a bit too friendly with at a Columbus bar. Schuster added that Meyer’s wife, Shelley has threatened the woman’s family in regards to leaking the video and the texts.

Schuster tweeted the following on Sunday:

“Meanwhile, multiple sources in Cbus telling me about existence of a third video worse than the first two and plenty of lurid texts between both parties. And a certain coach’s wife threatening the woman’s family, calling her mother and grandfather.”

Stay tuned, folks.

