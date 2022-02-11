Rumor suggests surprise addition to Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI and most believe it is a game that will go right down to the wire.

Personally, I am looking forward to watching Matthew Stafford hoist the Lombardi Trophy but I am also very excited about what should be an epic Super Bowl Halftime show.

As you have probably heard by now, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will feature Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

But according to some rumors floating around, 50 Cent is also expected to make an appearance during the show.

From HipHopDx:

Fans expect the artists to bring out surprises, and one of those may have been leaked early. On Thursday (February 10), footage from inside a rehearsal at SoFi Stadium circulated online, and viewers can hear 50 Cent’s 2003 classic “In Da Club” glaring through the speakers.

People were quick to allege 50 would be a special guest, and it wouldn’t be too farfetched of an idea. 50 Cent broke through the industry under the guidance of Dr. Dre and Eminem, has collaborated with Snoop Dogg several times and he gave Mary a starring role as Monet in Power Book II: Ghost.

The Associated Press recently interviewed 50 Cent and they asked him about his year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Here was his response.

“They got a lot of rules with NFL and stuff like that and it would be down to a T the way they rehearse that,” 50 Cent said. “So I don’t know what’s going on with that. I think it’s a Dr. Dre thing that one right there. Then you got Em with Kendrick right. It’s hard to do Dr. Dre without Snoop,” 50 Cent said before shrugging his shoulders when asked if we “gotta see what happens.”

Nation, how excited are you about this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?