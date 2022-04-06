in College Sports

Rumor suggests Urban Meyer could land new gig [Video]

According to Pat McAfee, there are some rumors floating around on the good old internet that Urban Meyer could land a new gig.

On Wednesday, McAffee said there are rumors suggesting that Meyer could be heading back to Fox as an analyst.

Take a listen.

Meyer, of course, was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars during his first season as head coach after he continued to make bad decisions in pretty much every aspect of his life. (I tried to be nice)

Nation, would you like to see Meyer back on television or are you happy without ever seeing his face again?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers bullpen suffers huge blow as Opening Day looms