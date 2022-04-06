Rumor suggests Urban Meyer could land new gig [Video]

According to Pat McAfee, there are some rumors floating around on the good old internet that Urban Meyer could land a new gig.

On Wednesday, McAffee said there are rumors suggesting that Meyer could be heading back to Fox as an analyst.

Allegedly Urban Meyer COULD be heading back to Fox#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GWTxrlo539 — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2022

Meyer, of course, was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars during his first season as head coach after he continued to make bad decisions in pretty much every aspect of his life. (I tried to be nice)