Rumor: Tom Brady Un-Retiring to Join Miami Dolphins?

Tom Brady may not be done with football just yet, according to Rich Eisen from NFL Network. While at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Eisen heard a rumor that Brady may be considering a return to the NFL and named the Miami Dolphins as a potential destination. This rumor is surprising considering Brady's recent retirement from the sport and his fitting goodbye with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Dolphins have been linked to Brady before, and his family is located in Florida, which could make the team an attractive option for the QB.

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua Tagovailoa, that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself.”

“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”

The Big Picture: What could Brady's return mean for the NFL?

The potential return of Brady to the NFL would be a huge story for the league. Brady is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time and his return would generate a lot of excitement and media attention. It could also have a big impact on the Dolphins and their upcoming season. If Brady were to join the team, he would bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the young squad. He would also be a huge draw for fans, potentially boosting attendance and revenue for the team. However, there are also questions about Brady's age and whether he would be able to perform at the same level as before. Additionally, there may be concerns about his potential impact on the team's current QB, Tua Tagovailoa. Overall, the potential return of Tom Brady to the NFL is a major story that could have wide-ranging implications for the league and its fans.

Tom Brady by the Numbers

Age: 45

Super Bowl wins: 7

Pro Bowl selections: 15

Career passing yards: 89,212

Career passing touchdowns: 649

Brady's statistics are a testament to his greatness as a quarterback. At 45 years old, he has won 7 Super Bowls and been selected to 15 Pro Bowls. His career passing yards and touchdowns are also incredibly impressive. These stats show that Brady has been one of the most dominant and consistent players in NFL history. If he were to return to the NFL with the Dolphins, he would bring a wealth of experience and skill to the team. However, there may be concerns about whether he would be able to maintain his high level of play given his age.

The Bottom Line – Is Tom Brady Coming Back?

The rumor of Brady potentially un-retiring to join the Dolphins is a surprising development in the world of football. While there is no confirmation that the rumor is true, it is certainly generating a lot of buzz and speculation among fans and analysts alike. If Brady were to return to the NFL, it would be a major story for the league and could have big