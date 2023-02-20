Russell Westbrook reportedly heads to Los Angeles Clippers

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former MVP Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he finalizes a buyout with the Utah Jazz. Despite Westbrook's issues with the Lakers, Paul George told the media earlier this month that the Clippers' players wanted to bring in the veteran.

After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OjZ0Mkuz5x — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

Key points:

Former MVP Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers

He will finalize a buyout with the Utah Jazz

Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz earlier this month

Westbrook's defense, inefficient shooting, and poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis were issues for the Lakers

and were issues for the Lakers Clippers' players expressed interest in Westbrook

The team needs a point guard to improve

The Big Picture: Westbrook's potential impact on the Clippers

Russell Westbrook could potentially provide the Clippers with the traditional point guard they need to improve their team's performance. His experience and talent could help fill the gaps that have been ailing the team, especially with the recent departure of Patrick Beverley.

- Advertisement -

Westbrook's potential signing with the Clippers could be a game-changer for the team. With his proven track record and talent, he could be the missing piece that could help propel the Clippers deep into the playoffs. He could bring stability and leadership to the team, as well as help distribute the ball more effectively, thus improving the team's overall performance.

Westbrook By the Numbers

Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game while playing for the Lakers this season

Westbrook shot 41.7% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range

Westbrook played in 52 games for the Lakers

Westbrook's stats show that he is a solid player who can contribute to his team's success. However, his shooting percentages may be cause for concern, especially if the Clippers want to rely on him for scoring. Nonetheless, his overall talent and ability to facilitate the ball make him a valuable asset to any team.

What They Are Saying

Quotes:

“I mean if there's, you know, somebody out there — Russell. If it makes sense and obviously it goes with our team, we're all for it. You know, we need a point guard.” – Paul George

“It would definitely improve our team if we had that traditional point guard to kind of get us in things and make the game easy. So hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out.” – Paul George

The Bottom Line – A Point Guard's Impact

Russell Westbrook's potential signing with the Clippers could have a significant impact on the team's success. As a proven point guard with experience and talent, he could help fill the gaps that have been ailing the team and bring stability and leadership to the court. Although his shooting percentages may be cause for concern, his overall ability to facilitate the ball and contribute to his team's success cannot be underestimated.