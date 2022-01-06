Russell Wilson responds to speculation about this being his final game with Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is on the verge of wrapping up what will now be a decade in the Pacific Northwest with the Seattle Seahawks, the only franchise he’s ever suited up for. And regardless of his future career trajectory, he’ll forever be a hero in Seattle for leading them to a Super Bowl victory and a subsequent appearance in the big game the following season.

He’s been the subject of trade rumors as this season winds down to a close, but he appeared to put those rumors to rest this afternoon. While speaking to media members regarding his future in Seattle, Wilson was adamant about his desire to win another Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

“My plan is to win Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

The 33 year old Wilson has two years remaining on his current contract that will see him rack up a cap hit of $37 million next season.