Russell Wilson reveals 4 teams he would consider being traded to

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade and he wants to continue playing for the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, if the Seahawks are thinking about trading him, Wilson has said the only four teams he would consider are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, and Bears.

From Earlier:

Matthew Stafford is heading to the Los Angeles Rams, Carson Wentz is going to the Indianapolis Colts, Ben Roethlisberger is apparently staying in Pittsburgh, and Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson both reportedly want to be traded.

What a crazy offseason this is going to be.

Well, according to multiple reports, Wilson’s camp has broached at least four trade destinations with the Seahawks with the Dolphins, Jets, Saints, and Raiders being the teams that have been mentioned by name.

