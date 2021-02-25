Russell Wilson reveals 4 teams he would consider being traded to

Sharing is caring!

UPDATED:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade and he wants to continue playing for the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, if the Seahawks are thinking about trading him, Wilson has said the only four teams he would consider are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, and Bears.

Russell Wilson also has a no-trade clause in his contract. So, in the end, Wilson holds the cards. https://t.co/05E66lg2sS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

From Earlier:

Matthew Stafford is heading to the Los Angeles Rams, Carson Wentz is going to the Indianapolis Colts, Ben Roethlisberger is apparently staying in Pittsburgh, and Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson both reportedly want to be traded.

What a crazy offseason this is going to be.

Well, according to multiple reports, Wilson’s camp has broached at least four trade destinations with the Seahawks with the Dolphins, Jets, Saints, and Raiders being the teams that have been mentioned by name.



Russell Wilson’s camp has broached trade destinations with the Seahawks, per @MikeDugar, @SandoNFL and @JaysonJenks The Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders have been mentioned. Some people in the NFL think a trade could happen “in the near future.” 🍿 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/70ONjhVMmJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2021