Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News Reports

Russell Wilson takes to Twitter to deny ‘Bombshell’ report

By W.G. Brady
4
0

Inside the Article:

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has denied a report by The Athletic that claimed he asked the Seattle Seahawks ownership to fire head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider in February of 2022. Following the ‘bombshell' report, Wilson took to Twitter to state that he never wanted them fired and that all he wanted was to win. However, it's possible that he made it clear to the Seahawks' ownership that changes needed to be made to the current regime and that he needed a new coaching staff and front office.

Key points:

  • Russell Wilson denies asking for Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider's firing.
  • Wilson took to Twitter to express his love and respect for the two.
  • Wilson may have made it clear that changes were needed to the current regime.
  • Wilson is now working with Sean Payton, who was one of the coaches he was willing to work with two years ago.

The Bottom Line – Wilson Sets the Record (according to him) Straight

The recent report by The Athletic regarding Russell Wilson's alleged request to fire head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider has caused quite a stir in the NFL community. Wilson has since taken to Twitter to deny the claims and express his respect and love for both Carroll and Schneider. However, the possibility of Wilson's dissatisfaction with the Seahawks' current regime cannot be ignored. That being said, Wilson now plays for the Denver Broncos, so it really does not matter, does it?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Jamaal Williams comments on Dan Campbell making Lions practice in pads
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Jamaal Williams comments on Dan Campbell making Lions practice in pads

Jamaal Williams appeared on a recent episode of "The Pivot" with hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor and talked about Lions HC Dan Campbell.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.