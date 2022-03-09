in NFL

Russell Wilson takes to Twitter to thank Seattle

Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Ok, that does not sound right but it’s true as on Tuesday, Wilson was traded to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks for a plethora of draft picks and some players.

Just moments ago, Wilson took to Twitter to thank Seattle.

FROM TUESDAY

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that the Seattle Seahawks had traded QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for an absolute haul.

Just moments ago, the Seahawks tweeted out a hilarious video clip following the trade.

As you can see, the video clip comes from the movie Cast Away, which features the great Tom Hanks.

Check it out.

https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1501292207722033153

FROM EARLIER:

On the day that Aaron Rodgers inked a massive new deal to stay in the frozen tundra of Green Bay, another Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on his way to a new destination.

The Seattle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal that will see multiple first-round draft selections, as well as additional draft selections and roster players,  head back the other way. The deal is pending a physical as well as Wilson’s approval.

Included as part of the deal headed back to Seattle are quarterback Drew Lock, as well as DL Shelby Harris:

Additionally, the deal includes TE Noah Fant, two 1st round picks, two 2nd round picks, and a 5th round pick.

