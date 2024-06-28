Russia Rejoices as Red Wings Legend Pavel Datsyuk Joins Hall of Fame





Datsyuk’s Hall of Fame Induction Celebrated in Russia

The Russian hockey community is celebrating the induction of Detroit Red Wings legend Pavel Datsyuk into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Vyacheslav Bykov, former head coach of the Russian national team, extolled Datsyuk’s influence on young athletes. “Datsyuk is a great athlete. A hockey player who, through his example and play, promoted graceful, creative and effective hockey,” Bykov said, according to Sport Express. “Several generations of boys, looking at his style and creativity, came to this sport.”

Former national team player Maxim Sushinsky also praised Datsyuk’s achievements. “They decided to induct him into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and this is definitely a 100% hit,” Sushinsky said. “Only great players are brought in there, and Pavel deserves it. He won everything possible.”

Datsyuk’s storied career includes two Stanley Cup victories, Olympic gold, and World Championship titles, making him one of the few players to achieve success across multiple top-tier competitions.

Eyes Turn to Zetterberg’s Notable Hall of Fame Absence

While Russia celebrated, Swedish fans are left wondering when former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg will receive the same Hall of Fame honor. Zetterberg, a Conn Smythe Trophy winner and integral part of the 2008 Stanley Cup team, has been eligible since 2022.

“(Zetterberg) has the merits of championship titles in the NHL, the Olympics and the World Cup,” said Henrik Sedin, who was inducted in 2022 alongside his brother Daniel. “However, I think (Zetterberg’s time) will come in a few years from now.”