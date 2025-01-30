fb
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Russian World Champion Skaters Aboard US Flight Involved in Fatal Crash

By W.G. Brady
On Wednesday night, a devastating crash near Washington, D.C. likely took the lives of several passengers, including world-renowned Russian figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. This report comes via Reuters. The pair, who won the World Pairs Figure Skating Championship in 1994, were aboard an American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter before crashing into the Potomac River.

Shishkova and Naumov, both highly respected in the figure skating world, had been traveling with a group of 14 skaters and trainers. The couple had made the United States their home since 1998 and had dedicated their lives to coaching the next generation of ice skaters.

Russian Figure Skaters

Emotional Tributes From Coach and Federation

Ludmila Velikova, who coached Shishkova and Naumov during their formative years, expressed her profound grief. She spoke emotionally about the deep connection she shared with the pair, calling them her “children” and saying, “They were my favorite sports people. They were part of my first attempt at the world championships and became champions in 1994. They were talented and beautiful people.”

Velikova shared her relief that the couple's son, Maxim, was not on the flight, as he had recently competed in Kansas. However, the loss of his parents has devastated her.

Condolences from the Kremlin and Figure Skating World

The Kremlin and Russia's figure skating federation both expressed their heartfelt condolences after the crash. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the tragic event involved several Russian citizens, including Shishkova and Naumov, saying, “We are sorry and send our condolences to families and friends.”

U.S. Figure Skating also joined in mourning, stating, “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts.”

The Figure Skating Community Mourns

As the investigation into the crash continues, the figure skating world is left grieving the loss of two cherished figures who had made lasting contributions to the sport. Shishkova and Naumov's impact on the figure skating community, both as athletes and coaches, will never be forgotten.

