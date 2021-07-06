Rutgers WR Carnell Davis suffers fractured skull after being knocked out in street fight [Video]

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Rutgers wide receiver Carnell Davis was seriously injured during a street fight that took place in New Jersey.

From 247 Sports:

“Apparently there were some words exchanged between Carnell and some other older guy,” Ford said in the post, which 247Sports has edited here for clarity due to typos. “The guy provoked Carnell by saying sexual harassment things to Carnell about his mom. Carnell obviously questioned him on it. The guy initiated the first move hands on with a shove. Carnell responded by defending himself with hands up. The guy throws one punch and knocks Carnell flat out, smashing his head on the pavement. He ended up in the hospital, in a coma, last night with a fractured skull and bleeding of the brain.”

*Viewer discretion is advised