Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn’t hold back following the Buckeyes’ embarrassing 45-0 beatdown of the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon. During his on-field postgame interview with FOX, Day delivered a profanity-laced statement that will undoubtedly rub Michigan fans the wrong way.

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The emotions surrounding the rivalry were on full display long before kickoff, as Michigan and Ohio State were involved in a heated pregame altercation. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, they didn’t put up nearly as much of a fight once the game actually started.

Despite having Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh available, Michigan failed to score a single point against the Buckeyes. According to Land-Grant Holy Land, the 45-point margin of victory was Ohio State’s largest in the history of the rivalry.

Ryan Day Doesn’t Hold Back Following Victory Over Michigan

Following the game, Day explained during his on-field interview with FOX that beating Michigan means much more than simply adding another victory to Ohio State’s record. The Buckeyes head coach emphasized the importance of winning the rivalry game for the entire state of Ohio.

“This is why we’re here. We’re here to win this game. Not just for the program. Not just for the University. But for the state of Ohio.”

Day also delivered a much more colorful assessment of his team’s performance against the Wolverines.

“We beat the shit out of the team up north,” Day said, as reported by Maize n Brew.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day in the Fox postgame interview after a 45-0 win over UM: “We beat the shit out of the team up north.” Sources confirm. pic.twitter.com/45k6LEzAGu — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) November 28, 2026

Ohio State Dominates Michigan at Ohio Stadium

It’s difficult to argue with Day’s assessment after watching what unfolded at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes dominated the Wolverines, and Michigan never seriously threatened to make it a competitive football game.

For Michigan fans, hearing Day celebrate a historic victory is another painful reminder of how far the Wolverines have fallen. Ohio State has earned bragging rights for another year, and Michigan has an awful lot of work to do before the rivals meet again.