The Ohio State Buckeyes have received a devastating update regarding one of their most important players, and the news could have enormous implications for both the Big Ten championship race and the College Football Playoff.

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Head coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Julian Sayin is out indefinitely with an injury to his throwing arm. Even more concerning for Ohio State fans, the coaching staff is now preparing for the possibility that Sayin won’t return at all this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field past Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Day confirmed that there is no established recovery timetable for Sayin, who was injured during Ohio State’s 19-15 victory over Indiana on Saturday. The Buckeyes are preparing contingency plans that extend beyond the regular season.

Day said he would not set a timeline for Sayin’s recovery and that the quarterback is “out indefinitely,” ESPN reported from Tuesday’s news conference. Day added that the program is building a plan around Sayin being unavailable for the rest of the regular season and for the postseason.

Ohio State has not officially declared Sayin’s season over, but that plan represents a significant change from the initial expectation that he would miss several weeks.

As we previously reported, Sayin injured his throwing arm in the fourth quarter against Indiana and returned to the sideline wearing a sling. The Buckeyes escaped with a victory, but losing their starting quarterback has created a major problem for their championship hopes.

Ohio State Turns to a True Freshman at Quarterback

Sayin has thrown for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, making him one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks. True freshman Luke Fahey replaced him against Indiana and has been ahead of sophomore Tavien St. Clair in the competition to fill in, though Day said both quarterbacks will take heavy reps during this week’s bye before the staff settles on a plan.

The timing is especially concerning with Ohio State’s remaining schedule featuring USC, Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan, starting with USC on Oct. 31.

Why Michigan Has a Stake in Ohio State’s Quarterback Problem

For Michigan fans, the development is particularly significant because the Wolverines are scheduled to face Ohio State on Nov. 28. As we previously covered in our look at the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, the annual showdown remains one of the defining games on both programs’ schedules.

Ohio State has not officially ruled Sayin out for the remainder of the season, but the possibility is now serious enough that Ryan Day is preparing for it. For a Buckeyes team with national championship expectations, Tuesday’s announcement could change everything.