Ryan Day Fails Miserably Trying To Defend Ohio State’s Post-Game Antics Vs. Michigan

Following Ohio State's stunning 13-10 loss to Michigan on Saturday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, or as some have jokingly dubbed him, “Cryin' Ryan Day,” tried to defend his team's post-game actions, but his comments only seemed to make things worse.

In his post-game press conference, Day addressed the brawl that broke out after the Wolverines attempted to plant their Block M flag at midfield to celebrate the victory. Michigan’s players were met with resistance from Ohio State players, and the altercation quickly escalated into a brawl. When asked about the incident, Day offered this explanation:

“I don’t know all the details, but I know these guys were looking to put a flag on our field and we’re not going to let that happen,” Day said.

"I don’t know all the details, but I know these guys were looking to put a flag on our field and we’re not going to let that happen.”



There was another way for Ohio State to not let that happen, Ryan Day. pic.twitter.com/gwVRtIZ7UV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 30, 2024

Uh, Ryan… you had 60 minutes to stop Michigan from “putting a flag on your field,” and your team “crapped the bed” in those 60 minutes! The fact that Ohio State couldn’t stop Michigan during the actual game, and then resorted to childish antics after the fact, didn’t sit well with fans and analysts alike.

While Day’s frustration is understandable given the magnitude of the rivalry, his attempt to justify Ohio State’s post-game behavior only highlighted the poor sportsmanship and lack of discipline displayed by his players. Michigan earned the win on the field—no flag necessary—and Day's post-game defense of his team's actions only made it seem like Ohio State was more focused on the flag than the actual football game.

Michigan's victory, which was filled with dramatic moments and emotional highs, will now be remembered not only for the upset but also for the chaos that ensued afterward. Ryan Day's inability to properly defend his team’s actions only added to the bitter taste of defeat for Ohio State fans, with many suggesting that Ohio State should have focused on winning the game rather than worrying about a flag on the field. The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State continues to intensify, and it looks like Day’s comments will only keep the fire burning.