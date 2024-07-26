in U of M

Ryan Day Insists Buckeyes ‘Should Have Beat’ Michigan Last Season

Ryan Day Asserts Ohio State Should Have Defeated Michigan in 2023

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day believes that his team should have triumphed over Michigan during their 2023 matchup, despite suffering a third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Wolverines. Speaking at the 2024 Big Ten Media Days, Day remarked, “That was a very good team, but we still should have won the game and we didn’t.”

Day’s confidence in his team’s potential for victory hinges on more than just a desire to win. The 2023 game was intensely close; despite Michigan maintaining a lead, Ohio State consistently stayed within reach, reducing the deficit to just three points in the fourth quarter. Day’s comment, phrased as “we still should have won,” suggests a belief that Ohio State’s talent and performance metrics were superior.

Ryan Day Is Delusional

When considering the implications of Day’s statement, it’s clear that outcomes, not hypothetical scenarios, define the record books and playoff standings. Michigan’s win was a crucial milestone that contributed to its trajectory towards a National Championship, while Ohio State’s loss dashed its playoff aspirations. Day’s belief that Ohio State “should have won” may underscore a reliance on the tangible talent of his squad, but in the decisive moments on the field, Michigan’s performance secured the victory.

Day’s evaluation of the game reflects his ongoing commitment to analyzing and closing the performance gap evident in recent encounters with Michigan. As he stated, “You look at all these different things and you make the decisions and figure out how far off are we, are there major changes that have to be made or not?”

On thing that is a fact is that Michigan has defeated Ohio State three years in a row, and if the Wolverines can make it four in a row, Ryan Day will likely be looking for a new job!

