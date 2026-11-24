Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is well aware of how well the Michigan defense has been playing this season despite the Wolverines’ struggling offense. Michigan is 6-5 this season and Ohio State is 7-4. The Wolverines are 17th in the country in scoring defense and 129th in scoring offense, according to ESPN.

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Ryan Day Says the Michigan Defense Leaves Little Margin for Error

Day discussed what his team needs to worry about against the Wolverines, according to Eleven Warriors, which covered his Monday night appearance on the Buckeye Roundtable Show.

“If we’re gonna focus on our record or anything like that, it’s just a distraction; it has to be all on winning this game,” Day said.

He then turned to the Wolverines and what his own team has to clean up.

“One of the better defenses in the entire country, so our margin for error’s tiny,” Day said. “We gotta be really tight with our plan and play clean. And then on defense, certainly we got to make improvements coming off of last week. We’ve got to do a good job fitting some of these quarterback runs; we know we’re gonna see some of those, and then, clearly, get off the field on third down.”

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and offensive lineman Luke Montgomery (51) celebrate in the first half of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Wolverines Defense Held Ohio State Buckeyes to 10 Points in 2024

When the Buckeyes were 10-1 in 2024, they faced the Wolverines, who were 6-5 at the time. Michigan’s defense shut down Ohio State’s offense in that game. The Wolverines won by a final score of 13-10.

This time around, there are no playoff expectations for either team, but the stakes are high. The Ohio State and Michigan game means everything to the Wolverines’ players, coaches and fans, and the same goes for the Buckeyes’ side. It would be some story if Michigan’s defense stole another win in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 28.