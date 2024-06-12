Ryan Kreidler Steps Up as Detroit Tigers Seek Stability Amid Baez’s Absence





The Detroit Tigers are facing a challenge with their shortstop position following the injury to Javier Báez. As Báez recovers from lumbar spine inflammation, the team has called up infielder Ryan Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo to help fill the gap. Manager A.J. Hinch has detailed a plan to use both Kreidler and Zach McKinstry at shortstop, aiming to bring stability and flexibility to the team during this period.

A Shared Role at Shortstop

Hinch expects Kreidler, who has been sidelined for the first two months of the season due to a hand injury, to share shortstop duties with McKinstry. Hinch intends to use the shortstop position strategically to play matchups throughout the games, maximizing the strengths of each player.

“We’ve been waiting for Kreidler to get up and running and he had a slow ramp at the beginning of his rehab,” Hinch said via The Detroit News. “But I told Ryan this is probably going to be the first time in his professional career that he feels like he’s in the mix a little bit more and be in the flow of playing. With that, I told him, don’t try to do anything more than your best.”

Ryan Kreidler’s Journey and Opportunity

Ryan Kreidler, 26, has had a challenging path to the majors. After making his debut in 2022 and breaking into the team out of spring training in 2023, he faced a significant setback. Just a week into the Triple-A season, he broke a bone in his hand—the same hand that had previously required surgery with a plate installed.

Reflecting on the situation, Kreidler said, “These circumstances, you don’t want that to happen to your teammate. I hope it’s just a short time for Javy and he’s back with us soon. But it’s a great opportunity for me, and I’m going to embrace it. Just play hard, keep the guys in the mix and do my part defensively to win some games.”

Despite his injuries, Kreidler’s defensive skills remain second only to Báez within the organization. While his batting has been a work in progress, he was hitting well this spring before his injury, which sent him to Low-A Lakeland for rehab. Describing his time there, Kreidler shared, “Brutal. Lakeland, Florida, isn’t a vacation destination at this time of the year, no offense. It’s been a long couple years for me injury-wise. Some tough breaks. But you just stick your head in the dirt until you come out the other side.”

Recent Performance and Team Integration

Ryan Kreidler has started to find his form after five games back with Toledo, going 4-for-15 with a homer and four RBIs, though he also struck out eight times. “I feel good,” Kreidler said. “The last couple of days with Toledo I’ve felt more like myself. But it’s a never-ending, evolving process. I just want to do my part to help the team win as many games as I can.”

Hinch has expressed confidence in Kreidler’s defensive abilities and overall contribution to the team. “We love his defense,” Hinch said. “We love his energy. His base running acumen is good. The bat has been the big question. … But we have a very reliable defender and someone who is probably overdue to get a couple of at-bats in the big leagues to see where it takes him.”

The Bottom Line

As the Detroit Tigers face the uncertainty of Javier Báez’s recovery timeline, Ryan Kreidler steps into a crucial role. With his strong defensive skills and a chance to prove himself at the plate, Kreidler’s contributions will be vital. A.J. Hinch’s plan to use Kreidler and Zach McKinstry at shortstop is designed to provide the team with stability and versatility. For Kreidler, this opportunity is a significant moment in his career, one he aims to make the most of.