Ryan Newman needs prayers after fiery crash at Daytona 500 [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

There is nothing to say about this other than to ask to please pray for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who was involved in a fiery crash near the end of the Daytona 500.

Newman was removed from the car behind black screens and immediately transported to the hospital.

