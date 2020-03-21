29.4 F
Detroit Lions News

S Will Parks turns down more money from Detroit Lions to sign elsewhere

By Don Drysdale


Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions made free-agent cornerback Will Parks an offer they hoped he could not refuse…until he did refuse it to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Parks, who played for the Denver Broncos last season, also reportedly turned down a bigger deal from the Minnesota Vikings before he decided to return home to Philadelphia.



So, it is not always about money!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

