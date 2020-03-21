S Will Parks turns down more money from Detroit Lions to sign elsewhere

According to reports, the Detroit Lions made free-agent cornerback Will Parks an offer they hoped he could not refuse…until he did refuse it to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Parks, who played for the Denver Broncos last season, also reportedly turned down a bigger deal from the Minnesota Vikings before he decided to return home to Philadelphia.

Sources says North Philly’s Will Parks turned down more $$ from Vikings and Lions to come home and play for Eagles and possibly more playing time with Eagles playing a lot of 3 safety sets#Eagles pic.twitter.com/o0XVruUWoz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 21, 2020







So, it is not always about money!