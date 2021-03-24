Saddiq Bey on track to set Detroit Pistons rookie record

We’ve already been treated to several demonstrations of the talent that Detroit Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey possesses. And it won’t be long before he enters himself into the team record books.

Should he remain healthy, he’s on track to soon hit the most 3-point shots by a rookie in Pistons history. With 91 current 3-point shots made this season, he’s already surpassed Kyle Singler (82 in 2012-13) and Luke Kennard (81 in 2017-18).

He’s only 14 shy of tying Brandon Knight’s team rookie record of 105 3-point shots made in 2011-12. Shortly into his first NBA season, he found himself among the League’s top shooters beyond the arc by making 43.1% of his attempts in his first ten games.

