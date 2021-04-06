Saddiq Bey sets Detroit Pistons rookie team record

by

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey has forever etched himself into the team history books.

He’s passed Brandon Knight‘s team rookie record of 105 3-point shots made in 2011-12 tonight against the Denver Nuggets after tying the record last night against Oklahoma City.

Earlier in the year, Bey already surpassed Kyle Singler (82 in 2012-13) and Luke Kennard (81 in 2017-18).

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.