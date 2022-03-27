Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway lands new job immediately after losing to North Carolina

The biggest story of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, who advanced all the way to the Elite 8 before being eliminated by No. 8 North Carolina on Sunday.

Following the game, news broke that Peacock’s head coach Shaheen Holloway is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Seton Hall.

From 247 Sports:

Seton Hall expected to finalize a deal with Saint Peter’s Shaheen Holloway as its head men’s basketball coach, according to Jerry Carino, who reported the news Sunday evening moments after the Peacocks’ Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end in the Elite Eight against North Carolina. Holloway, 45, was a star point guard for the Pirates (1996-00) and most recently an assistant coach (2010-18) with the program under former head coach Kevin Willard. Maryland hired Willard (2010-22) away from SHU March 21.

After Sunday’s loss to North Carolina, Holloway declined to comment on Seton Hall job opening.

“I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about those 15 young men whose heart is broken, Holloway said.