Dan Campbell Gives Awful Sam LaPorta Injury Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Friday that tight end Sam LaPorta has undergone a back procedure, and the team now believes there is only a “slim chance” he returns this season. The second-year star was placed on injured reserve earlier this month after battling a persistent back issue that ultimately required medical intervention.

Campbell did not specify the exact nature of the procedure but made it clear the organization is prioritizing LaPorta’s long-term health over any accelerated return.

Campbell confirms that Sam LaPorta underwent a procedure. Slim chance he returns this year. @Lions — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) November 21, 2025

LaPorta appeared in nine games before landing on IR, producing 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns. His absence leaves a major void in Detroit’s passing game, where he has quickly become one of the most productive young tight ends in the league.

The Lions will now continue forward with Brock Wright, Isaac TeSlaa, and increased wide receiver usage to help offset the loss. But as Detroit navigates the most important stretch of its season, losing LaPorta is undeniably a significant setback.

While the team remains optimistic about his long-term outlook, expectations are shifting toward LaPorta returning fully healthy for the 2026 season.