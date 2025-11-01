Dan Campbell Reveals Why Sam LaPorta’s True Impact Doesn’t Show Up in the Stats

If you’re looking at Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta’s stat line this season and thinking he’s taken a step back, Dan Campbell wants you to look again.

Sure, the box scores don’t scream “Pro Bowl” right now, but Campbell insists the second-year tight end is making a bigger impact than ever, just in ways that don’t show up in your fantasy feed.

The Hidden Value in LaPorta’s Game

On 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell couldn’t wait to mention LaPorta when asked which Lions have shown the most growth this season.

“There’s a number of guys that have taken big steps. One of the guys, the first one I think of is Sam LaPorta,” Campbell said as quoted by PFT. “I think Sam has taken another step forward. Sometimes what not everybody sees about Sam, he’s got to do everything. He’s got to pass protect, he’s got to run block and certainly as a receiver he’s got value. The guy can do it all. Where he’s taken his biggest jump is in the run game and pass protection, and continues to be a threat in the pass game. I love where he’s at right now.”

That’s classic Campbell, praising the grinder who embraces the dirty work.

Stats Don’t Tell the Full Story

Let’s put the numbers in perspective.

2023 (Rookie) : 86 catches, 889 yards, 10 TDs

: 86 catches, 889 yards, 10 TDs 2024 : 60 catches, 726 yards, 7 TDs

: 60 catches, 726 yards, 7 TDs 2025 (So far): 29 catches, 339 yards, 2 TDs

On paper, that’s a decline. But according to Campbell, what LaPorta’s doing without the ball is every bit as valuable as what he does with it.

LaPorta is logging a higher percentage of offensive snaps than ever before. That’s because he’s now trusted as a full-service tight end, not just a pass-catching threat, but a guy who can seal the edge, chip elite pass rushers, and hold up in protection when the Lions need an extra blocker.

In Campbell’s offense, built around Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and a bully-ball offensive line, that versatility is pure gold.

Becoming the Complete Tight End

It’s easy to forget LaPorta was already one of the most productive rookie tight ends in NFL history. But as Campbell keeps reminding everyone, this team values more than highlight reels.

LaPorta has learned to thrive in the trenches, a place where few tight ends his age excel. Campbell knows it, and you can hear the pride in his voice when he talks about it.

This is the same coach who once spent ten hours sitting through an offensive line clinic just to understand the nuances of blocking. So when Dan Campbell says your blocking is elite, you can bet it’s not lip service.

The Bottom Line

LaPorta’s stat sheet might not be exploding, but his impact is. His blocking has helped the Lions’ run game rank among the NFL’s best, and his ability to protect Jared Goff has been quietly vital to Detroit’s success.

And if you know anything about Campbell, you know he values players who make the tough plays that don’t show up in the box score.

So yeah, fantasy owners might grumble. But inside Allen Park, Sam LaPorta’s stock has never been higher.