The Detroit Lions and Sam LaPorta haven’t found common ground on a new contract, but anyone interpreting the stalled negotiations as the beginning of the end might want to pump the brakes.

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LaPorta spoke publicly about his contract situation Wednesday, telling Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that negotiations have reached a “stalemate.” More importantly for Detroit, the tight end indicated that an agreement during the season isn’t necessarily dead.

The Lions and LaPorta paused extension talks after negotiations failed to produce an agreement last weekend, a development Detroit Sports Nation covered when LaPorta’s contract talks initially broke down. LaPorta’s latest comments provide considerably more context about where things stand, and they don’t sound like a player eager to leave Detroit.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans (29) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

LaPorta Says Contract Door Isn’t Closed

LaPorta has largely handed the negotiations to his agent, Jack Bechta, while he concentrates on football. He acknowledged Wednesday that the two sides haven’t been able to reach acceptable terms, but he stopped short of saying negotiations are finished for the season.

“I don’t know if it’s truly off the table,” LaPorta told the Detroit Free Press. “But I think there’s certainly a stalemate right now and I’m really giving the reins to my agent, Jack Bechta, and he’s been handling it with the front office, and all the advice he’s given me so far is that we just, we haven’t come to terms yet. That’s about it.”

There is a pretty significant difference between a stalemate and a divorce. LaPorta remains in the final season of his rookie contract, and Detroit would still have the franchise tag available if the two sides cannot reach a long-term agreement before free agency.

The difficulty is obvious when looking around the tight end market. LaPorta’s fellow 2023 draft pick Tucker Kraft recently landed a four-year, $75 million extension from Green Bay worth $18.75 million annually, while George Kittle remains among the players helping establish the top end of the position’s market.

LaPorta Isn’t Focused on Being No. 1

Exactly what LaPorta is seeking financially hasn’t been publicly established, and he didn’t offer a number Wednesday. When asked whether becoming the NFL’s highest-paid tight end mattered to him, however, LaPorta made it clear he doesn’t measure his career that way.

“I don’t – I’ve never hung my hat on, like, being the highest paid tight end, being the first tight end to get drafted in my class, making the Pro Bowl, being first-team All-Pro,” LaPorta told the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve always put all my chips in the pile of, ‘what can I do for the team?’ And those chips are still all there. And, like I said, I’m letting my agent and the front office handle the financial side of things, and when I feel like we’re a go, you guys will know. And I’m sure the news will break and everybody will shoot confetti in the air. It’ll be the whole thing.”

That’s hardly the language of someone preparing an exit strategy. It’s also worth remembering that Detroit has already made major financial commitments to other members of its 2023 draft class, including Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, while LaPorta has long been viewed as another player the organization would like to keep.

LaPorta’s Back Is No Longer the Question

If Detroit needed additional reassurance about LaPorta’s health before making a massive investment, the first four games have provided it. LaPorta has 22 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns while playing 87% of Detroit’s offensive snaps, putting him on pace for career highs in catches and receiving yards.

That’s especially significant considering his 2025 season ended after back surgery. Detroit received encouraging news when LaPorta was fully cleared ahead of training camp, and he told Birkett that follow-up imaging provided even more reassurance about his long-term outlook.

“The body feels great. It’s held up great,” LaPorta said. “The back is great. I took scans, MRIs before the season. It’s great. Sent it to Dr. [Robert] Watkins, the guy who did my surgery. He responded and said everything looks fantastic and I should have a long, healthy career to follow. And excited to play more snaps, 90, 90-plus percent more.”

That matters in these negotiations. Detroit isn’t evaluating a tight end trying to prove he can survive after surgery anymore; LaPorta is already handling a massive workload and producing like one of Jared Goff’s primary weapons.

Dan Campbell Isn’t Worried About LaPorta

Dan Campbell isn’t treating the contract situation like a locker-room problem, either. After LaPorta delivered what Campbell considered his best performance of the season against Carolina, the Lions coach made it clear Wednesday that his opinion of the tight end hasn’t changed.

“All that stuff, man, that’s the last thing on my mind right now is what’s going on with all that,” Campbell said. “There’s always going to be two sides and you work through these things and just because there’s a report of that doesn’t mean that that’s some big issue, big deal. I love LaPorta, we love LaPorta. He’s a heck of a football player and I thought he played his best game the other day. And so his work ethic, his production speaks for itself.”

Campbell’s comments line up with LaPorta’s actions. There hasn’t been a holdout, public demand or obvious sign that the contract dispute has spilled onto the field, and LaPorta’s early-season production certainly doesn’t suggest he’s distracted.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) arrives at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

LaPorta Still Wants Detroit

The most encouraging part for Lions fans came when LaPorta discussed his future. He said he feels respected inside the organization and acknowledged that remaining in Detroit long-term would be his preference, even if he understands the business could ultimately send him elsewhere.

“I would like to think that I’m optimistic [a deal still gets done],” LaPorta said. “I say that with a smile, because this is the organization that took a chance on me and drafted me and took me in, and there was a very deep tight end class the year that I came out in 2023, and there’s been a lot of great tight ends that have come out of that class, some of which have gotten paid, some of which are younger than me and gotten paid, and that’s about all I can comment on other than, I’m going to keep doing my thing, keeping my head down and working hard.”

And that’s really where this stands. Detroit wants LaPorta, LaPorta sounds like he wants Detroit, and neither side appears interested in turning a difficult financial negotiation into something personal.

Now Brad Holmes and Bechta just have to solve the only part that isn’t warm and fuzzy: the money.