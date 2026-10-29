Sam LaPorta is playing out the final year of his deal in Detroit, and CBS Sports cap analyst Joel Corry has put a number on what a Sam LaPorta contract extension would cost. Corry writes that a “$21.5 million per year LaPorta deal would essentially be a 12.5% increase of the tight end market,” a raise that would reset the position and land on general manager Brad Holmes’ books in 2027.

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Corry’s comparison point is George Kittle, a fellow client of LaPorta’s agent, Jack Bechta. Kittle signed a backloaded four-year, $76.4 million extension averaging $19.1 million per year with the San Francisco 49ers in April 2025, and Corry calls that deal “the current standard” at the position. A four-year, $86 million extension is the version of a LaPorta deal that gets to the $21.5 million average.

Tucker Kraft’s Extension Is the Measuring Stick

The Green Bay Packers gave tight end Tucker Kraft a four-year, $75 million extension a day before their Week 1 game, an $18.75 million average that Bechta also negotiated. “Bechta is undoubtedly using Kraft’s contract as a measuring stick for LaPorta,” Corry writes. LaPorta would want to clear $75 million over four years, and clearing it is exactly what pushes the ceiling at the position higher.

What a Sam LaPorta Contract Would Do to the Lions’ Cap

This year’s room is not the obstacle. Detroit currently carries $34,311,709 in 2026 cap space, so a $21.5 million average would not squeeze Holmes now. The money question is 2027, the first full season of any extension. Corry’s own math there assumes a $323.5 million leaguewide salary cap.

LaPorta has caught 28 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets through six games this season, averaging 11.9 yards per reception. He is 25 years old, and Detroit has no replacement for that production at tight end if he walks.

The Franchise Tag Is the Cheaper Fork

The tag is Detroit’s cheapest way to delay the decision, and Corry prices the 2027 tight end franchise tag at $16.169 million. It is not a free option. Holmes cannot tag both LaPorta and safety Brian Branch, so one of the two has to be signed long term before the 15-day franchise tag designation period expires on March 3, 2027.

That March window is where this is headed. The two sides broke off extension talks earlier this month, and Adam Schefter said on ESPN on Thursday, Oct. 22, that LaPorta is going to get paid, but that “it looks like now it will NOT be until after this season.” The extension and the tag arrive as the same decision, on the same deadline.