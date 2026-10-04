The Detroit Lions have spent the last several years making sure their homegrown stars don’t get anywhere near the open market. For now, however, they haven’t been able to do the same with Sam LaPorta.

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The Lions and their star tight end have broken off contract extension negotiations after weeks of discussions failed to produce an agreement, according to a report from Ian Rapoport on the negotiations. The two sides reportedly continued working toward a deal Friday and Saturday, but LaPorta’s camp preferred to stop negotiations if an agreement couldn’t be reached and allow him to focus completely on the season.

That doesn’t mean LaPorta is finished in Detroit. It does, however, move one of Brad Holmes’ biggest remaining contract decisions squarely into the spotlight.

Lions Couldn’t Get the Sam LaPorta Contract Across the Finish Line

Detroit entered the year with several members of its outstanding 2023 draft class approaching major contract decisions, and LaPorta was always going to be one of the complicated ones. The Lions have already made major investments in that group, while LaPorta and Brian Branch previously remained without extensions.

The latest development doesn’t necessarily mean negotiations became contentious or that LaPorta wants out. The report indicates Detroit could still make another attempt to complete an extension later this season, and the Lions have shown before that they are willing to negotiate contracts after games begin.

That’s an important distinction.

This isn’t LaPorta demanding a trade. This isn’t the Lions deciding they don’t want him. It’s two sides that couldn’t agree on the price and structure of a long-term contract before LaPorta decided it was time to put the business aside.

Sam LaPorta Has Plenty at Stake

LaPorta has an opportunity to strengthen his negotiating position considerably over the next several months. After undergoing back surgery that ended his 2025 season, he returned this year and has caught 14 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown through Detroit’s first three games, giving Jared Goff another reliable option in the middle of the field.

His health is particularly important because Detroit spent much of the offseason waiting to see how LaPorta would respond following surgery. Even after he was cleared, another injury briefly interrupted his training camp before he returned to action.

The tight end market has also continued moving while Detroit and LaPorta have negotiated. Recent contracts around the league have pushed the position’s price higher, and LaPorta will have a strong argument that his combination of age, production and importance to Detroit’s offense deserves compensation near the top of that market.

Detroit Still Has Options

The uncomfortable part for Lions fans is what happens if the two sides never get back to the negotiating table. LaPorta is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season, potentially putting one of Detroit’s best young offensive players on the open market.

Detroit does have an important piece of leverage in that scenario. The Lions could use the franchise tag to prevent LaPorta from immediately leaving, giving Holmes additional time to negotiate a long-term contract rather than losing him for nothing.

That would be an unusual move for this organization, but it remains available if necessary.

The more interesting question is whether it ever gets that far.

Holmes has built much of Detroit’s roster philosophy around drafting, developing and then paying the players who become foundational pieces. LaPorta certainly qualifies, and Detroit’s own evaluation of him hasn’t suddenly changed because a deal wasn’t completed in October.

For now, though, the contract conversation is going on the shelf.

LaPorta gets to concentrate on football. Holmes gets more time to evaluate the numbers.

And unless something changes during the season, one of the Lions’ biggest contract negotiations is now waiting for them in 2027.